Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

USDOT awards Toledo millions for Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative

The project will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods and the Junction...
The project will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods and the Junction neighborhood with a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of Interstate 75.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding millions of dollars to the City of Toledo to assist the city’s Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative.

According to Marcy Kaptur’s office, the project, which is receiving $20 million, will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods in Toledo and the nearby Junction neighborhood with a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of Interstate 75. There will also be a new 10-foot-wide multi-use path that will extend approximately 0.75 miles from the downtown area into the Junction neighborhood.

“This award to the City of Toledo will go a long way to improving infrastructure and the safety of everyday Toledoans,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Reconnecting neighborhoods and making our cities safer and more walkable improves road safety and pedestrian safety for a true win-win.”

Kaptur’s office says the project will also make approximately 4.4 miles of street enhancements including ADA-compliant sidewalks, on-street protected bike lanes, LED lighting, artistic crosswalks, street trees, landscaping, seating, bike shelters and a public transit mobility hub.

“Today, we celebrate a remarkable milestone in the growth and progress of our city. This grant will ignite a new era of innovation and transformation for the Uptown and Junction neighborhoods,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “Our plan to enhance pedestrian safety, expand bicycle infrastructure, and create vibrant streetscapes will tie together fragmented active transportation networks and connect Toledo residents to new opportunities, new jobs, and new quality of life. This grant empowers us to nurture a thriving Toledo Social Innovation District that will define the next 50 years in Toledo’s history.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

The Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 150...
Toledo GROWs to host 57th Crosby Festival of the Arts
The crash occurred on June 21 around 12:23 p.m. on S. Telegraph Road, south of Erie Road, in...
Three hospitalized after vehicle strikes two others in Erie Twp.
The event will take place on June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Glass Pavilion of the Toledo...
‘Disabled Women Make History (and Art)’ to showcase women artists with disabilities
What concerns one Toledo woman are the alcohol bottles, drugs and weapons found within the camp.
Homeless camping in neighborhood park has residents on edge