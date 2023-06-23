USDOT awards Toledo millions for Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding millions of dollars to the City of Toledo to assist the city’s Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative.

According to Marcy Kaptur’s office, the project, which is receiving $20 million, will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods in Toledo and the nearby Junction neighborhood with a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of Interstate 75. There will also be a new 10-foot-wide multi-use path that will extend approximately 0.75 miles from the downtown area into the Junction neighborhood.

“This award to the City of Toledo will go a long way to improving infrastructure and the safety of everyday Toledoans,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Reconnecting neighborhoods and making our cities safer and more walkable improves road safety and pedestrian safety for a true win-win.”

Kaptur’s office says the project will also make approximately 4.4 miles of street enhancements including ADA-compliant sidewalks, on-street protected bike lanes, LED lighting, artistic crosswalks, street trees, landscaping, seating, bike shelters and a public transit mobility hub.

“Today, we celebrate a remarkable milestone in the growth and progress of our city. This grant will ignite a new era of innovation and transformation for the Uptown and Junction neighborhoods,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “Our plan to enhance pedestrian safety, expand bicycle infrastructure, and create vibrant streetscapes will tie together fragmented active transportation networks and connect Toledo residents to new opportunities, new jobs, and new quality of life. This grant empowers us to nurture a thriving Toledo Social Innovation District that will define the next 50 years in Toledo’s history.”

