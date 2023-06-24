Birthday Club
6/24/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY***
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has just upgraded tomorrow to a First Alert Weather Day. The forecasted strong to severe thunderstorms will occur in the evening, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail as the main hazards. Consider adjusting your schedule to keep yourself safe, and stay “weather aware”.

Saturday remains hot and muggy, and areas east of I-75 could catch a stray afternoon shower. Rain will arrive in the early afternoon on Sunday before developing into strong thunderstorms come the dinnertime hours. Monday and Tuesday will continue to bring rain before we dry out on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

