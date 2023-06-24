6/24/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has just upgraded tomorrow to a First Alert Weather Day. The forecasted strong to severe thunderstorms will occur in the evening, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail as the main hazards. Consider adjusting your schedule to keep yourself safe, and stay “weather aware”.

Saturday remains hot and muggy, and areas east of I-75 could catch a stray afternoon shower. Rain will arrive in the early afternoon on Sunday before developing into strong thunderstorms come the dinnertime hours. Monday and Tuesday will continue to bring rain before we dry out on Wednesday.

