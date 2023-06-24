6/24/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

After a foggy start to your Saturday, temperatures are on the rise. We will hit the mid to upper 80s, but with high humidity, those temperatures will feel even hotter. Make sure you are staying hydrated this weekend!

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has stated that Sunday afternoon and evening is “One to Watch”. With heat and humidity fueling an incoming low pressure center, we are looking at heavy winds, hail, and heavy downpours to be the main hazards. Stay with us for the latest forecast concerning this system.

