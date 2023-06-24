Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces upcoming road closure, lane restrictions for roadwork projects

The road closure will be in place for two weeks while the lane restrictions will be in place...
The road closure will be in place for two weeks while the lane restrictions will be in place for five days.(City of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced an upcoming road closure and lane restrictions that begin this weekend and early next week.

The City says beginning on June 26, southbound Upton Avenue between Berdan Avenue and Marne Avenue will be closed for a roadway resurfacing project. The closure will remain in place for two weeks and drivers will need to take a detour that will be established via Sylvania Avenue to Jackman Road to Central Avenue.

Beginning on June 24, the City says there will be lane restrictions on Jackman Road between Sylvania Avenue and Eleanor Avenue due to a road reconstruction project. The lane restrictions will be in place for five days.

