Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

LC4 to hold Puppypalooza adoption event this weekend

LC4 says those interested in adopting a puppy can line up beginning at 9 a.m. on June 24.
LC4 says those interested in adopting a puppy can line up beginning at 9 a.m. on June 24.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting a Puppypalooza adoption event this weekend.

LC4 says those interested in adopting a puppy can line up beginning at 9 a.m. on June 24. Numbers will be passed out at 9:15 a.m. and adoptions will start at 11 a.m.

The full cost to adopt a dog from LC4 is fully covered in the month of June, up to 100 dogs, thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society, This special applies to the Puppypalooza event. The grant also covers the $25 Lucas County dog license, which is good through the end of the year.

According to LC4, so far, 60 dogs have been adopted this month, but there are many more available.

“Those adopting a dog from LC4 will receive a pet that has been behaviorally and medically evaluated and has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip,” said LC4.

To help increase awareness of the toll chronic shelter overcrowding is taking across the country, LC4 Community Engagement Manager Anna Brogan is taking an adoptable dog daily to a Metroparks Toledo location and camping during the month of June or until 100 dogs have been adopted.

During the outdoor excursions, Brogan will highlight aspects of the shelter overcrowding crisis and what the public can do to help dogs and support animal welfare workers. She will also share tips to help keep your dog safe, healthy and home.

“According to the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count, twice as many dogs died in shelters in the first quarter of 2023 than in the corresponding quarter in 2021,” said Brogan. “I want to bring awareness to our community about our efforts to increase the live release rate at LC4 and help find new homes for the dogs we have in our center.”

LC4 is encouraging everyone to visit the Canine Care Center located at 410 Erie St. throughout the month of June to meet the adoptable dogs and take advantage of the opportunity to save a life. Those wanting to adopt can visit Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LC4 says families wanting to adopt should bring their children to the Canine Care Center to meet their new pets.

Click here to view all dogs ready for a home or go to Lucas County Canine Care & Control on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 10 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

Sports cars, muscle cars and classic cars will line the hospital’s Surgery Center parking lot...
Mercy Health Protective Services Dept. to hold third annual car show
National Weather Service says rapid intensification led to no tornado warning in Toledo
The investment will allow transit authorities across Ohio to replace older buses with...
Sen. Brown announces millions to improve public transit across Ohio
National Weather Service says rapid intensification led to no tornado warning in Toledo
National Weather Service says rapid intensification led to no tornado warning in Toledo