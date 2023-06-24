LC4 to hold Puppypalooza adoption event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting a Puppypalooza adoption event this weekend.

LC4 says those interested in adopting a puppy can line up beginning at 9 a.m. on June 24. Numbers will be passed out at 9:15 a.m. and adoptions will start at 11 a.m.

The full cost to adopt a dog from LC4 is fully covered in the month of June, up to 100 dogs, thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society, This special applies to the Puppypalooza event. The grant also covers the $25 Lucas County dog license, which is good through the end of the year.

According to LC4, so far, 60 dogs have been adopted this month, but there are many more available.

“Those adopting a dog from LC4 will receive a pet that has been behaviorally and medically evaluated and has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip,” said LC4.

To help increase awareness of the toll chronic shelter overcrowding is taking across the country, LC4 Community Engagement Manager Anna Brogan is taking an adoptable dog daily to a Metroparks Toledo location and camping during the month of June or until 100 dogs have been adopted.

During the outdoor excursions, Brogan will highlight aspects of the shelter overcrowding crisis and what the public can do to help dogs and support animal welfare workers. She will also share tips to help keep your dog safe, healthy and home.

“According to the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count, twice as many dogs died in shelters in the first quarter of 2023 than in the corresponding quarter in 2021,” said Brogan. “I want to bring awareness to our community about our efforts to increase the live release rate at LC4 and help find new homes for the dogs we have in our center.”

LC4 is encouraging everyone to visit the Canine Care Center located at 410 Erie St. throughout the month of June to meet the adoptable dogs and take advantage of the opportunity to save a life. Those wanting to adopt can visit Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LC4 says families wanting to adopt should bring their children to the Canine Care Center to meet their new pets.

Click here to view all dogs ready for a home or go to Lucas County Canine Care & Control on Facebook.

