Local beekeeper discusses importance of bees and potential harm they’re facing

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Bees swarm and they sting, but they’re essential to people and the planet. But, a loss in the number of bee colonies could be a potential problem.

Local beekeeper Chris Madaras says a new study on bee population has him concerned, but not worried, about local hives.

“The reason the bees make all that honey is so they can feed their young,” said Madaras. “So they don’t just make it out of a fun side hobby like I do.”

A recent University of Maryland and Auburn University survey found that 48% of bee colonies were lost last year. That statistic is always on Madaras’ mind and he believes the cause is a parasite mite.

“So, what’s been introduced in the last couple of decades is something called the Varroa Mite,” said Madaras.

The mite is a flat creature that crawls on a bee and attacks it with a virus.

“We are actively watching our hives for them, we are checking our hives for them, we are treating them at least one to two times a year, depending on the levels,” said Madaras.

If this is not done, the entire hive could be killed by the virus.

“So, when you check a hive in the spring, it might come up, a couple of Varroa Mites, but by the fall you are looking at hundreds in a single hive,” said Madaras.

When Madaras checks his hives, which are located at his grandfather’s farm just outside of Pemberville, he puts on a protective suit.

“It has multiple layers of screening and mesh, and the only reason I wear this is just to prevent myself from taking an accidental sting,” said Madaras.

He reminds us how important bees are to the ecosystem.

“Food crops, whether that’s crops for animals, and just nature in general, they really carry a lot of the ecosystem that people don’t think about,” said Madaras.

