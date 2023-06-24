Birthday Club
Lucas County Canine Care and Control host Puppypalooza

13 Action New's Meghan Daniels was live with the furry friends in search of a forever home Saturday morning.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) are hosting Puppypalooza, an adoption event, this Saturday in the shelter at 410 Erie St. in Toledo.

Those interested in a puppy began lining up at 9 a.m. and adoptions were set to start at 11 a.m. Organizers say the total cost to adopt a dog from LC4 is fully covered in June for up to 100 dogs due to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society.

Officials with LC4 say they are happy to report 60 dogs have been adopted this month, though they say many more are available. They say those adopting a dog from LC4 will receive a pet that has been behaviorally evaluated, received initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and microchipped. Adoptions covered under the grant from Best Friends Animal Society also include the $25 Lucas County dog license, which is good through the end of the year.

LC4 Community Engagement Manager Anna Brogan says she has been working to increase awareness of the toll of chronic shelter overcrowding that is sweeping the nation.

“According to the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count, twice as many dogs died in shelters in the first quarter of 2023 than in the corresponding quarter in 2021,” she said. “I want to bring awareness to our community about our efforts to increase the live release rate at LC4 and help find new homes for the dogs we have in our center.”

Staff at the shelter are encouraging those interested to visit the Canine Care Center throughout June to meet the adoptable dogs. Those wanting to adopt can visit Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

