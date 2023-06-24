Birthday Club
Mercy Health Protective Services Dept. to hold third annual car show

Sports cars, muscle cars and classic cars will line the hospital’s Surgery Center parking lot outside Entrance C.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The parking lot at Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital will once again be filled with cars of all types as the Mercy Health Protective Services Department hosts their third annual car show.

Sports cars, muscle cars and classic cars will line the hospital’s Surgery Center parking lot outside Entrance C on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mercy Health says this year, guests are asked to bring new stuffed animals, which will be donated to children receiving care at the Mercy Health – Perrysburg emergency department.

The event requires no pre-registration or fees and is strictly a donation event. According to Mercy Health, the goal is to fill a police car on-site with the stuffed animals.

The event also will feature coffee and food trucks, a cash 50/50 raffle, a bounce house, door prizes and dash plaques. Trophies will be awarded for the display cars and include a Chief’s Choice, Best Muscle Car, Best Classic Car and People’s Choice.

In case of rain, the car show will be postponed to July 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

