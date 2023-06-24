Michigan farmers grapple with potential crop failure due to dry weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Farmers in Mid-Michigan are growing increasingly concerned about the continued lack of rainfall. With crops such as corn and beans struggling to grow, farmers are now hoping for their crops to simply survive.

“We were doing some digging the other day and there is no moisture until at around two feet,” said Eaton County farmer Brett Roberts.

Three weeks ago, Roberts discussed the risk of having to replant his bean field. However, he now states that replanting is no longer an option.

The field, which should have been green with new growth of soybeans, is instead filled with dead corn from last year due to insufficient rain. The dry dirt remains devoid of green foliage.

Robert’s field looks almost the same as it did in May, with very little growth. He said that is something he will be stuck with.

“Without rain, we couldn’t replant,” Roberts said. “And now it is really too late to even consider a replant at this point.”

Roberts expected the beans to reach knee height and the corn field to be at shoulder level or even above his head. He worries that without rain, the plants may not produce a harvest.

“In the spring, you plant a crop. It is going to be your best plant ever, that is what you are always thinking, that is what you are shooting for,” Roberts said. “We have lost all that potential, and now it’s can we get these plants to survive and get a harvest at all.”

While Roberts is accustomed to weather affecting his crops, he believes this year’s drought conditions are unique compared to previous years.

“2012 would have been our last drought year, but it wasn’t this dry this early,” Roberts said.

Although the crops are not yet dead, Roberts said they are awaiting nutrients. He hopes that the expected rain this weekend will be beneficial, but acknowledges that a substantial amount of rain is needed to penetrate the ground and help the plants.

Roberts said that several rain events will be necessary to aid in crop recovery, and he believes that it would take a miracle to achieve an average harvest from his fields this year.

