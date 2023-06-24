Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes addition to Canine Program

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced the latest addition to the K-9 Program on Friday.(WVVA News)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monroe, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 officer Arlo and his handler, Deputy Danny Greenwood as the latest addition to the force’s K-9 Team.

The department says Arlo and Deputy Greenwood received their official certifications Friday in the areas of obedience, article search, tracking, building search, handler protection and explosives detection. The two completed the K-9 Patrol Dog Academy program at Oakland Police Academy, completing over 200 training hours and gaining certification with the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and the National Association of Police Canine Handlers.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says Deputy Greenwood and Arlo will begin deployment for a variety of police investigations, joining two other K-9 units currently being utilized by the department.

Arlo is a Belgian Malinois breed, originating within the German and Dutch shepherd families.

