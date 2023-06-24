Birthday Club
Ohio’s August special election underway as ballot distribution begins

With important deadlines ahead of the election approaching, Ohio voters must register before July 10 to vote in the special election.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s August 8 special election is officially underway as the state’s county boards of elections began distributing ballots Friday to active duty military and overseas voters.

The proposal to increase the threshold for future amendments from a simple majority to 60% approval is said to be in an effort to thwart a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Sample ballots can be viewed at the link here.

With important deadlines ahead of the election approaching, Ohio voters must register before July 10 to vote in the special election.

