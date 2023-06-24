Ohio’s August special election underway as ballot distribution begins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s August 8 special election is officially underway as the state’s county boards of elections began distributing ballots Friday to active duty military and overseas voters.
The proposal to increase the threshold for future amendments from a simple majority to 60% approval is said to be in an effort to thwart a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Sample ballots can be viewed at the link here.
With important deadlines ahead of the election approaching, Ohio voters must register before July 10 to vote in the special election.
Previous coverage:
- Ohio special election asks voters whether it should be harder to change state constitution
- Local elections officials concerned about voter confusion as some cities could have three elections
- State Supreme Court: Ohio abortion question will go forward as single issue
- New lawsuit challenges Ohio special election ballot language
- Lucas County election officials concerned about August special election
- Ohio board approves August ballot question meant to thwart abortion rights push
- Lawsuit challenges legality of Ohio August special election
- Why it Matters: Ohio’s August special election
- Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot
- Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash
- Plan to restrict constitutional access in Ohio delayed again
- Ohio’s Bob Taft opposes making constitutional changes harder
- Ohio GOP advances making constitutional changes tougher
- Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution
- Ohio Attorney General accepts petition to amend state’s minimum wage
- Ohio lawmaker would thwart speaker on 60% vote threshold
- Lucas County Commissioners address proposed special election
- Ohio GOP renews push to make it harder to change state’s constitution
- Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio
- Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.