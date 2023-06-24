Sen. Brown announces millions to improve public transit across Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has awarded millions of dollars to help improve public transit across Ohio.

Brown’s office says the investment will support the Ohio Zero Emission Ready Ohio project by allowing transit authorities across Ohio to replace older buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is getting resources to Ohio communities to improve transportation and support Ohio workers. We fought to secure this investment to create jobs and to connect people with jobs, saving them time and money,” said Brown. “I’m working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share, or more, of infrastructure investment, so Ohio communities can improve transit options and create opportunity.”

According to Brown’s office, funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Transportation isn’t just moving vehicles, it’s moving people,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We are happy to partner with the federal government to help our local transit agencies upgrade their bus fleets.”

The following is a breakdown of the funding:

$1,208,631.58 to the Western Reserve Transit Authority in Mahoning County

$9,090,504.42 to the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority in Lucas and Wood Counties

$4,412,127.29 to the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority in Stark, Summit, and Cuyahoga Counties

$2,825,473.68 to Perry County Transit

$1,161,473.68 to the Chillicothe Transit System in Ross County

$3,571,578.95 to Seneca Crawford Area Transportation in Seneca and Crawford Counties

$1,091,115.15 to the Butler County Regional Transit Authority

$1,568,088.89 to the Ottawa County Transit Authority

$3,266,262.63 to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority in Cuyahoga County

$1,136,408.89 to Geauga County Transit

