2 men win $2M on $20 scratch-off bought from Northeast Ohio gas station

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men received the surprise of their lives after winning $2 million from a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket bought from a gas station from Northeast Ohio.

Joshua Epifano, of Garfield Heights, and Scott Dobson, of North Ridgeville, bought the winning Magnificent Millions ticket on Friday at the Convenient Food Mart, located at 5270 E. 98th St. in Garfield Heights, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Ohio Lottery said the duo chose the $1-million cash option and split the winnings, each getting approximately $360,000 after taxes.

The store also gets a bonus of $10,000.

The Ohio Lottery said the winning odds of the the Magnificent Millions is 1 in 1,000,000.

