6/24: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and sticky. Some fog is also possible overnight with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A midday shower is possible, but a line of potentially strong to severe storms will race through the area between 4-10pm. Damaging winds, hail, brief downpours, and a tornado are all possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Cooler but humid Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered morning showers will give way to afternoon t-storms with pockets of torrential downpours. EXTENDED: A few more showers and storms for Tuesday with more tropical downpours possible and highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs near 80. Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. A few showers are possible on Friday, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered t-storms Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

