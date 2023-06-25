6/25/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

After a first round of rain in the morning hours, we catch a brief break in the rain where we will feel hot and humid. The heat and humidity will fuel the severe potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, though we are watching closely how cloud cover might impact this potential as well.

Hazards include gusty winds, heavy downpours, hail, and tornadoes. Currently, areas in the southwestern part of the area are looking at an “enhanced” risk for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center, while the rest of us are looking at a “slight” risk. Regardless of these categories, make sure you have you safe space in mind as this system approaches, and be sure you have more than one way to receive weather alerts.

Storms and showers continue through Tuesday as the low pressure center speeds to the east, though they get more spotty as time progresses. We are looking to dry out on Wednesday after the potential for some lingering morning showers. We are already tracking the next round of showers and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend.

