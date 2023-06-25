Birthday Club
Italian Bowl

Point Place residents prepare for severe storms days after completion of clean-up efforts

Ten days after being left to clean up the damages left following the largest local outbreak of tornados, Point Place residents are preparing for the possibility
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ten days after being left to clean up the damages left following the largest local outbreak of tornados, Point Place residents are preparing for the possibility of another set of severe storms Sunday.

“You can’t control the weather. I have everything prepared,” said Debbie Hulles, a long-time resident of Point Place. “I will go down to the basement, take my phone and wait for the updates.”

Hulles says she doesn’t let the possibility of storms frighten her and she will remain on the lookout to take proper precautions. For those not feeling at ease, Hulles says she would recommend staying with loved ones to find comfort.

“I raised my children in Point Place and I made sure they weren’t scared,” she said. “They were prepared and knew what we were supposed to do but I did not scare them.”

