Point Place residents prepare for severe storms days after completion of clean-up efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ten days after being left to clean up the damages left following the largest local outbreak of tornados, Point Place residents are preparing for the possibility of another set of severe storms Sunday.

“You can’t control the weather. I have everything prepared,” said Debbie Hulles, a long-time resident of Point Place. “I will go down to the basement, take my phone and wait for the updates.”

Hulles says she doesn’t let the possibility of storms frighten her and she will remain on the lookout to take proper precautions. For those not feeling at ease, Hulles says she would recommend staying with loved ones to find comfort.

“I raised my children in Point Place and I made sure they weren’t scared,” she said. “They were prepared and knew what we were supposed to do but I did not scare them.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.