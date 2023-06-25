Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo Grows hosts 57th Crosby Festival

The event was held over the weekend at the Toledo Botanical Gardens.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Grows hosted the 57th Annual Crosby Festival for the Arts at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured the works of about 200 artists from around the country and gave the artists opportunities to exhibit and sell their artwork to interested community members. Included in the exhibition were local artists from Toledo School for the Arts, Unruly Arts, and Sunshine Studios.

Representatives with Toledo Grows say the event works to fundraise money that can be used to support the organization’s work with community gardens throughout the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Local family paying it forward in honor of late twins
Local family pays it forward in honor of late twins

Latest News

Toledo Grows hosts 57th Crosby Festival
Point Place Damage
Point Place residents prepare for severe storms days after completion of clean-up efforts
Point Place residents prepare for severe storms days after completion of clean-up efforts
HEAT AND HUMIDITY FUEL POTENTIALLY SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HAZARDS...
6/25/2023: Erin's Sunday Morning Forecast