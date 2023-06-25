Toledo Grows hosts 57th Crosby Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Grows hosted the 57th Annual Crosby Festival for the Arts at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured the works of about 200 artists from around the country and gave the artists opportunities to exhibit and sell their artwork to interested community members. Included in the exhibition were local artists from Toledo School for the Arts, Unruly Arts, and Sunshine Studios.

Representatives with Toledo Grows say the event works to fundraise money that can be used to support the organization’s work with community gardens throughout the year.

