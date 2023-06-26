13 Action News Weekend in Review

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $20 million dollars to the City of Toledo to assist the city’s Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative (CTNO).

According to Marcy Kaptur’s office, the project, which is receiving $20 million, will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods in Toledo and the nearby Junction neighborhood with a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of Interstate 75. There will also be a new 10-foot-wide multi-use path that will extend approximately 0.75 miles from the downtown area into the Junction neighborhood.