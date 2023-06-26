13 Action News Weekend in Review
Top headlines in Toledo from the weekend
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
- Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The First Alert Weather Team issued a ‘First Alert Weather Day’ for Sunday and hundreds of people in the viewing were left without power as the storms rolled through the area.
- FirstEnergy reported more than 2,000 outages in Lucas County alone as of 6:30 p.m. Report outages and check on estimated restoration times at the link here.
- The Action News team received reports of storm damage throughout the area. Send us your photos and videos at the link here if you can safely do so. See the latest weather photos and videos submitted from viewers across the area below.
- USDOT awards Toledo $20 million for infrastructure improvements in Junction, Uptown
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $20 million dollars to the City of Toledo to assist the city’s Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity initiative (CTNO).
- According to Marcy Kaptur’s office, the project, which is receiving $20 million, will redevelop connections between downtown neighborhoods in Toledo and the nearby Junction neighborhood with a protected sidewalk across the Dorr Street overpass of Interstate 75. There will also be a new 10-foot-wide multi-use path that will extend approximately 0.75 miles from the downtown area into the Junction neighborhood.
- The money secured through USDOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, will support the $52.9 million CTNO project.
- Lucas County Canine Care and Control hosts Puppypalooza adoption event
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) are hosting Puppypalooza, an adoption event, this Saturday in the shelter at 410 Erie St. in Toledo.
- Those interested in a puppy began lining up at 9 a.m. and adoptions were set to start at 11 a.m. Organizers say the total cost to adopt a dog from LC4 is fully covered in June for up to 100 dogs due to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
- Officials with LC4 say they are happy to report 60 dogs have been adopted this month, though they say many more are available.
- Ohio’s August special election is underway as ballot distribution begins
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s August 8 special election is officially underway as the state’s county boards of elections began distributing ballots Friday to active duty military and overseas voters.
- The proposal to increase the threshold for future amendments from a simple majority to 60% approval is said to be in an effort to thwart a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Sample ballots can be viewed at the link here.
- With important deadlines ahead of the election approaching, Ohio voters must register before July 10 to vote in the special election.
- Other Headlines
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.