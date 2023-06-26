6/25: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Lingering showers with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms with heavy downpours possible. Cooler with highs in the mid-70s but still humid. MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower or two, lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms but less numerous. Again, heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Drying out Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80. Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the mid-80s, then an evening shower is possible. Partly sunny Friday and humid again with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated t-storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and quite muggy next Saturday & Sunday with scattered t-storms likely both days. Storm chances may continue through July 4th.

