6/25: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Cooler, damp, and breezy Monday & Tuesday, then dry midweek.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT: Lingering showers with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms with heavy downpours possible. Cooler with highs in the mid-70s but still humid. MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower or two, lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms but less numerous. Again, heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Drying out Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80. Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the mid-80s, then an evening shower is possible. Partly sunny Friday and humid again with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated t-storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and quite muggy next Saturday & Sunday with scattered t-storms likely both days. Storm chances may continue through July 4th.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

