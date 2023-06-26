6/26: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

It’s felt more like Florida than Ohio out there today, feeling humid under fleeting sunshine in between rounds of rain and thunder. That will be the case again Tuesday afternoon, though not as widespread for those showers. Humidity takes a dip for the midweek -- with possible wildfire smoke making a brief comeback from Canada -- before that “air you can wear” returns with highs near 90F and scattered storms as we enter the first weekend of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.