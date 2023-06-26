Birthday Club
6/26: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

More scattered storms Tuesday PM; more heat/humidity next weekend
Scattered storms an humid air will continue tomorrow, and ramp up again for next weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s felt more like Florida than Ohio out there today, feeling humid under fleeting sunshine in between rounds of rain and thunder. That will be the case again Tuesday afternoon, though not as widespread for those showers. Humidity takes a dip for the midweek -- with possible wildfire smoke making a brief comeback from Canada -- before that “air you can wear” returns with highs near 90F and scattered storms as we enter the first weekend of July.

