6/26/2023: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Showers and some possible rumbles of thunder carry through the area today through tomorrow, when we see a lesser chance for rain. However, clouds still stick around as that low pressure center carries east. Clear skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, which allows our daytime highs to start climbing to a more seasonable range in the mid to upper 80s. Tapping in to that heat and humidity will only fuel thunderstorm potential this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.