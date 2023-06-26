Birthday Club
6/26/2023: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Showers continue; sunshine returns Wednesday
Showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder continue through tomorrow before we dry out on Wednesday.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Showers and some possible rumbles of thunder carry through the area today through tomorrow, when we see a lesser chance for rain. However, clouds still stick around as that low pressure center carries east. Clear skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, which allows our daytime highs to start climbing to a more seasonable range in the mid to upper 80s. Tapping in to that heat and humidity will only fuel thunderstorm potential this weekend.

