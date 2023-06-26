Birthday Club
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California

Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police in California have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old baby girl.

Itzel Sanchez was taken from Lancaster, California, on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. She’s described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said the suspect in her disappearance is Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts and driving a 2007 silver Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates AUI-X94.

From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child....
From left, Sabrina Sanchez and Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez are believed to have the child. Sanchez-Jimenez is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Sanchez-Jimenez is accompanied by 31-year-old Sabrina Sanchez, described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts and a black puma shirt.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 213-229-1700.

A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.
A Buick Lucerne with Colorado plates is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

