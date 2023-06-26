City of Toledo to close 13th Street for roadway project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a roadway reconstruction project, the City of Toledo says it will be necessary to close 13th Street beginning Tuesday.

The City says it will close 13th Street from Madison Avenue to Jefferson Avenue on June 27.

The closure will remain in place in for eight weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.