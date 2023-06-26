Birthday Club
Dispatcher mistakenly activates tornado sirens across Sandusky County

Chief of Clyde Police says the employee “pressed the wrong button”
A police officer with the City of Clyde spotted rotation in the clouds and radioed a dispatcher...
A police officer with the City of Clyde spotted rotation in the clouds and radioed a dispatcher who then activated the sirens for all of Sandusky County.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - With severe weather season in full swing, a tornado siren can be a crucial way to alert residents they need to get to safety.

Sunday evening across Sandusky County, tornado sirens sounded during the storms. However, officials say the sirens were only supposed to sound in Clyde. That’s where the Chief of Police tells 13 Action News an officer spotted what appeared to be a rotation in the clouds.

That officer radioed a dispatcher who, the chief says, mistakenly triggered sirens across the entire county.

Sandusky County has a computer system that allows dispatchers to localize tornado sirens. Clyde, according the Chief of Police, has nine sirens. Those were the ones that were supposed to be triggered during the storm. However, the chief says the dispatcher “pushed the wrong button” on the computer and inadvertently set off the alarms across all of Sandusky County.

Shortly after the sirens went off, the Sandusky County EMA posted to Facebook, “A Clyde PD officer saw rotation and Clyde PD accidentally set off the sirens off for the whole county. WE ARE NOT UNDER A TORNADO WARNING.” In the comments, the EMA continued, “they intended to set off the City of Clyde’s sirens and accidentally set off all the sirens in the whole county.”

The Chief of Clyde Police did not want to appear on camera for this news story. He said both the dispatcher and the officer were unavailable for comment. He adds there were no reports of storm damage in the City of Clyde.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

