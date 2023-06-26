Dispatchers flooded with 300 calls during Point Place tornado

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are now getting a better idea of the number of people who were trying to direct emergency responders to problem areas when a tornado rolled through Point Place earlier this month.

The Lucas County Regional Council on Governments reported that just about 300 9-1-1 calls were made between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 15. Normally at that time, the call volume is about 60.

Due to the high volume of calls, there might have been lots of other calls that could not get through because the system was flooded.

The council told area safety leaders that dispatchers offered to stay late and come in early the next day, as this was one of the largest weather disasters since the dispatchers were consolidated into one county wide system.

“As you can understand you have, in this case, one person sees something here, heard something here. Someone told them something here, you get second, third party calls, as well as eye witness and try to sort that out and get the most accurate information you can to those agencies that are responding to the emergency,” said Dennis Cole with Lucas County Emergency Services.

The goal of those dispatchers was to make sure the right assets got to the right people in a timely manner.

