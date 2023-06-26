Folds of Honor holds 6th annual Patriot Golf Day at Inverness Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Folds of Honor hosted its 6th annual Patriot Golf Day on Monday.

Attendees hit the green in full force until the rain forced them inside, but that didn’t stop the community from coming together and supporting an impactful organization.

“Rain or shine it’s for a good cause and that’s why we do it.” said Joel Figmaka, who attended the event and is also currently serving in the 180th Air National Guard.

The rain showed no mercy as golfers only got one or two holes in before they were forced inside for a reception. The outing even drew in some big names including former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer.

Even with play being canceled, the reasoning behind the gathering is what mattered the most.

Doug Howard, a close partner with Folds of Honor, said he didn’t mind getting a little bit wet.

“You know what? We have to sacrifice a little for those who sacrificed for us.” said Howard.

Although some people may have gotten a little bit more wet than others, it was all worth it to be able to give back to the community and raise money for a great cause.

All of the proceeds from this event go toward educational scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or injured heroes.

