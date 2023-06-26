Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Folds of Honor holds 6th annual Patriot Golf Day at Inverness Club

By Brenna Nye
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Folds of Honor hosted its 6th annual Patriot Golf Day on Monday.

Attendees hit the green in full force until the rain forced them inside, but that didn’t stop the community from coming together and supporting an impactful organization.

“Rain or shine it’s for a good cause and that’s why we do it.” said Joel Figmaka, who attended the event and is also currently serving in the 180th Air National Guard.

The rain showed no mercy as golfers only got one or two holes in before they were forced inside for a reception. The outing even drew in some big names including former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer.

Even with play being canceled, the reasoning behind the gathering is what mattered the most.

Doug Howard, a close partner with Folds of Honor, said he didn’t mind getting a little bit wet.

“You know what? We have to sacrifice a little for those who sacrificed for us.” said Howard.

Although some people may have gotten a little bit more wet than others, it was all worth it to be able to give back to the community and raise money for a great cause.

All of the proceeds from this event go toward educational scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or injured heroes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

The federal safety investigation at the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant should wrap up in the...
What’s in store for Davis Besse as federal investigation wraps up
Folds of Honor holds 6th annual Patriot Golf Day at Inverness Club
TARTA bus Toledo WTVG
TARTA offering $3 roundtrip rides to Toledo fireworks display
Arborist shares severe weather tree safety tips after storms hit the area