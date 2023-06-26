Birthday Club
June 26th Weather Forecast

More Rain Today, Turning Very Humid Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers and a few storms are expected today. Severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a high in the middle 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with a high near 80. Highs return to the middle to upper 80s starting on Thursday and lasting through the holiday weekend. A few showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday with more humidity. Highs are expected to near 90 as we approach the 4th of July.

