June 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers and a few storms are expected today. Severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a high in the middle 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with a high near 80. Highs return to the middle to upper 80s starting on Thursday and lasting through the holiday weekend. A few showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday with more humidity. Highs are expected to near 90 as we approach the 4th of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.