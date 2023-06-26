Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Man charged with slew of sex crimes against minor

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Antonio Ramirez on five counts of rape and six counts of...
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Antonio Ramirez on five counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on a series of sex crimes for an alleged assault on a minor.

The grand jury indicted Antonio Ramirez on five counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. The indictment alleges Ramirez has sexual contact with a person younger than 13-years-old on or between October 2017 and February 2019.

Court records show the Oregon Police Department filed the charges. He’s scheduled to be in court for his arraignment on June 30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

The City says it will close 13th Street from Madison Avenue to Jefferson Avenue on June 27.
City of Toledo to close 13th Street for roadway project
STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees
STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees
Officers did not report any known suspects at this time.
Man shot at Toledo after hours club, police say
Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to...
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say