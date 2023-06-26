Man charged with slew of sex crimes against minor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on a series of sex crimes for an alleged assault on a minor.

The grand jury indicted Antonio Ramirez on five counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. The indictment alleges Ramirez has sexual contact with a person younger than 13-years-old on or between October 2017 and February 2019.

Court records show the Oregon Police Department filed the charges. He’s scheduled to be in court for his arraignment on June 30.

