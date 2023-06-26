Birthday Club
Man shot at Toledo after hours club, police say

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police officers say they were responding to the sound of multiple gunshots when they discovered a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at an after-hours club in Toledo.

Officers say they were in the area at the time of the shots and were flagged down by a driver saying that people were shooting at an after-hours club near W. Laskey Road and Jackman Road. Officers then found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, as well as multiple shell casings.

Police say the man refused medical aid and left the scene in a private vehicle to go to Toledo Hospital.

Officers did not report any known suspects at this time.

