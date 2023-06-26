Birthday Club
Mobile mammogram van to serve over 21 Ohio counties

The mobile unit provides the opportunity for early diagnosis of breast cancer.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced the region’s first mobile mammography unit and a lineup of dates when the van will make its way around northwest Ohio.

Officials with Mercy Health say their Mobile Mammography Van will provide better access to the service as well as increase capacity. They say the unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women aged 40 and older. The van will offer screenings at various locations throughout the 21 counties in northwest Ohio.

The mobile unit provides the opportunity for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the United States, making up about 30% of new female cancer diagnoses each year.

Mercy Health officials are reminding those interested to schedule an appointment by calling 833-MAMM-VAN. The full list of dates for the Mercy Health mammography Van can be found at the link here.

