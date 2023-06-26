Birthday Club
MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail

Edenilson Valesquez Larin
Edenilson Valesquez Larin(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A leader of the MS-13 gang is being held in the Lucas County Jail after multiple members were arrested for murders and other violent crimes in New York.

Edenilson Valesquez Larin and nearly two dozen members of the gang were indicted by the U.S. Justice Department last week.

Larin will appear in federal court in Toledo.

No details were given where Larin was arrested or why he’s in a jail in Ohio.

