MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A leader of the MS-13 gang is being held in the Lucas County Jail after multiple members were arrested for murders and other violent crimes in New York.

Edenilson Valesquez Larin and nearly two dozen members of the gang were indicted by the U.S. Justice Department last week.

Larin will appear in federal court in Toledo.

No details were given where Larin was arrested or why he’s in a jail in Ohio.

