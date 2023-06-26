Ohio lawmakers face Friday deadline to pass state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are just days away from a deadline to approve the state’s budget but appear to be too far apart on the details to come to an agreement.

Gov. Mike DeWine is urging lawmakers to avoid a stop-gap interim budget, as is expected to unfold Tuesday, and continue hashing out the details on the full two-year budget instead. The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass the budget by June 30.

“The legislative parties need to return to the bargaining table and keep working,” DeWine said in a statement. “Ohio’s fiscal standing, financial outlooks, and bond ratings are all strong. Schools, local governments, and all Ohioans need this budget done on time to keep Ohio’s economy growing.”

He added that he has full confidence in lawmakers’ ability to pass the two-year budget by Friday. Republicans have a majority in the Ohio House and Senate.

The Ohio Senate passed its version of the budget along party lines earlier this month that includes a public school education overhaul, income tax reform measures, changes to public assistance programs, institute a ban on selling flavored vapes and much more in the 7,000 page proposal.

Editor’s note: the attached video aired June 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.