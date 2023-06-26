Birthday Club
OSHP opens investigation into fatal Lucas County crash

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, OSHP officials say.

Officers say the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. Monday morning on Shaffer Road near S. Berkey Southern Road in Spencer Township, Lucas County.

Reports indicate the driver was heading east on Shaffer Road in a 2008 Honda Accord when they traveled off the side of the road. Officials say the vehicle then struck a tree and caught on fire.

The identity of the driver has not been released and police say they will upon notifying the next of kin. OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

