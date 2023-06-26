Person hit by train in Tiffin hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was taken to an area hospital after they were hit by a train Sunday night, police say.

According to the Tiffin Police Department, Tiffin Fire and Rescue took a person to the emergency room after they were hit by a train at the northside of the Riverside Drive viaduct in Tiffin around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. The person’s condition is unclear at this time. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

CSX notified Tiffin PD of the crash Sunday night and the eastbound train was stopped and temporarily blocked traffic. It has since reopened.

Police and CSX are investigating the incident. Tiffin PD said no additional information is currently available.

