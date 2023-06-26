Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

6/26: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast
6/26: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast
According to authorities, the suspect in the disappearance is 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez
Amber Alert canceled for 2-month-old baby in California
Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom were offered spots on the Titan submersible’s ill-fated trip...
‘That could’ve been us’: Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
According to court documents, Lutisher Barnett was arrested for felonious assault and...
Woman arrested in relation to local teen stabbing
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students