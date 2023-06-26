Residents cleaning up storm damage for second time in two weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe weather rolled through Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan today, leaving behind a path of damage in the aftermath.

In Ottawa Hills, crews worked through the wind and rain to clear roadways.

In South Toledo, numerous reports to 13 Action News described trees falling onto residents’ property. In one case, a tree crashing through a house was caught on security camera video.

In Point Place, the severe weather damage is something residents now know all too well, after an EF-2 tornado hit the area just over a week and a half ago. It was one of twelve tornadoes that struck the region on June 15, breaking the record for the largest local tornado outbreak in our viewing area.

“I saw the skies getting a little dark and so I thought I should move some cars around and then a buddy called and said a tree fell next to the shop. I was in the middle of dinner and I dropped my fork and came up here as quick as I could,” said Point Place resident and owner of Buckeye Auto Repair Ramzi Ibraham.

Ibraham told 13 Action News, several of the windows on his shop had been broken during the last storm.

“I thought ‘oh boy, how bad is it this time?’” said Ibraham.

Thankfully, Ibraham was spared this time around, however a tree did fall on a house just steps away from his shop on 131st Street. Ibraham said seeing the damage hits close to home as both a local resident and small business owner.

“We had another auto repair shop down the road and he’s out of business now. You know, that’s how people feed their families. It’s heartbreaking,” said Ibraham.

Meanwhile on 305th Street, Point Place resident Brian Hayden wasn’t so lucky. Security camera footage showed the gusty winds blowing over his backyard fence. His wife called him to tell him what had happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“She thought that it was a twister again,” said Hayden, “I haven’t even had the adjustor out to assess the damage from last time.”

City officials do urge residents to not approach trees or debris if it has fallen onto powerlines. You are advised to stay 30 feet away from the lines and call 911 immediately.

