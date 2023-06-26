Ring of Dreams Livestock Show to come to Wood County Fair for first time

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ring of Dreams Livestock Show, a first for the Wood County Fair, is an event that allows individuals who have developmental disabilities to show animals at the fair when it opens later this summer.

Christopher Schuckers, 22, will be showing Ice Cream, a dairy goat, on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. inside the Pratt Pavilion.

“He wanted to show a goat right off the get-go, and we were able to do that,” said Amy Dauer, who works for Wood Lane Residential Services. “Winning Edge has a lot of goat showers in there, so Christopher is able to pick a goat that he wanted to show,”

On Monday, Schuckers was working with Emma Reid, a junior at Otsego High School, and a member of Winning Edge 4-H Club. Reid says it’s all about giving back to the community.

“It’s all the 4-H members being able to give their animal,” said Reid. “It’s nice to see them using our own animals that we’ve trained for many months.”

Amanda Barndt, the event organizer, says on July 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., during registration at the fairgrounds, participants will be able to choose an animal to work with. The animals will include lambs, beef feeders, rabbits, goats and pigs.

On July 20, participants will come back to have a practice day with a 4-H member by their side.

“How they’re gonna go into the show ring, how the judge is going to walk around, that junior fair participant is never gonna leave their side,” Barndt said.

Barndt is grateful for being able to give someone the 4-H experience she received growing up.

“I have friends with children with disabilities, they’re very active in our community, they’re very important to our community,” said Barndt. “So to give them the opportunity to show a livestock project just puts everything super close to home and it’s really cool.”

