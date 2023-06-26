Birthday Club
Steve-O of ‘Jackass’ fame performing at Stranahan Sept. 9

Steve-O
Steve-O(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now available Steve-O’s Toledo stop in September.

The ‘Jackass’ star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author will perform at the Stranahan on September 9 for his The Bucket List Tour.

MTV’s favorite stuntman created a multimedia comedy show out of a bucket list he never expected to accomplish.

Tickets are on sale now at WWW.ETIX.COM.

This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ recommended.

