STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) of Ohio have scheduled an informational meeting to address the questions raised by current and former educators in northwest Ohio.

The STRS informational meeting is set to be held at the Maumee Public Library on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A retired TPS educator says Executive Director of STRS William Neville will be in attendance.

The event is open to all community members.

