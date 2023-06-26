Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees

STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees
STRS to address northwest Ohio educators and retirees(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) of Ohio have scheduled an informational meeting to address the questions raised by current and former educators in northwest Ohio.

The STRS informational meeting is set to be held at the Maumee Public Library on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A retired TPS educator says Executive Director of STRS William Neville will be in attendance.

The event is open to all community members.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

Officers did not report any known suspects at this time.
Man shot at Toledo after hours club, police say
Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to...
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
Showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder continue through tomorrow before we dry out on...
6/26/2023: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
TARTA offering $3 roundtrip rides for July 1 fireworks