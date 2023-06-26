TARTA offering $3 roundtrip rides for July 1 fireworks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will provide Special Event Transportation service to Fireworks in the 419 in downtown Toledo Saturday.

Each Special Event Transportation trip will be a direct ride to and from downtown events for $3 round trip.

Buses will leave from the Royer Road stop at Franklin Park Mall headed downtown beginning at 8 p.m., and every 30 minutes until 10 p.m. Food trucks will be lined up on Summit Street, and the fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

Other events in the area on July 1 include a viewing party with live music at Glass City Metropark, an evening of boxing at the Huntington Center featuring undefeated heavyweight and Toledo native Jared Anderson, and the Adams Street Block Party.

After the fireworks, the first of several trips back to Franklin Park from Jackson and N. St. Clair streets will leave 20 minutes after the conclusion of the show.

In addition to special transportation, TARTA customers will be able to ride regular fixed route service to the area. TARPS paratransit service riders will also be able to secure trips, and TARPS trips home can be scheduled for as late as 11:20 p.m. Contact TARPS at 419-382-9901 to schedule drop-off or pick-up.

