TPD looking for suspect who crashed into four parked cars overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a line of cars in the middle of the night in Toledo, and it was all caught on video.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on June 24 on the 600 block of Earl Street and the search is on for the person who was behind the wheel.

“My daughter woke us up because of the loud bang and we come out to all our cars being crunched together,” said Steven Hoak.

In the video you can see the driver of the truck back up and take off.

Hoak says it’s been hectic trying to figure how to get himself and his kids to work

“My wife’s Edge, which totally pushed the rear end of her car in, pushed it into my van and the motor from the Edge is pushed into the radiator. It’s not even drivable,” said Hoak. “The back end of my van got crunched in and I have to hold that down with a strap.”

His neighbor Maureen Sheehy says her car is totaled and she has to depend on her family to get around.

“I don’t have a ride and I’m very upset. That’s a crime that that happened to my car. I love my car,” said Maureen Sheehy.

The victims told 13 Action News they gave police a good description of the suspect’s vehicle.

“And it’s a GMC because the GMC label was laying behind my car,” said Sheehy.

Hoak said he left everything lying in the road until the police got there and they didn’t take the GMS label so he threw it in the garbage.

TPD says it’s up to the officer’s discretion whether to take the evidence but the information is listed in the report.

In the video it appears the front end of the suspect’s truck is smashed up.

If you have any information about this crash call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.