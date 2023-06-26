Water For Ishmael celebrates 20 years in the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Water for Ishmael celebrated 20 years with a party Saturday evening to commemorate the non-profit’s help in making Toledo home for thousands of people immigrating from around the globe.

“20 years ago I had an English class of six women at my dining room table and their children were in my basement being watched by a friend. That’s kind of how it all started,” said Executive Director Janelle Metzger. “We recognized the need in the community at the time was women needed their own class just for them, where they could be themselves and learn English.”

Since 2003, the non-profit has grown to help women and men immigrating to the United States with skills like learning English, getting a job, and finding a community.

“If you know people and have relationships, then you can get things down and you can feel supported. you don’t feel alone,” said Metzger.

Nourine, who immigrated to Toledo from Lebanon, says she has found exactly that.

“Water For Ishmael has helped me to be like, to talk to the people, how to be more comfortable to them, to others, and to love each other like sisters and brothers,” Nourine said.

For Masatoshi Morimoto from Japan, who is studying at the University of Toledo, Water For Ishmael has helped him on his journey to becoming a doctor.

“The teacher pointed out my bad pronunciation. Usually, I studied English by myself but the pronunciation is something I cannot understand, so that lesson is so helpful,” said Morimoto.

So what does Metzger expect the next 20 years to look like for Water for Ishmael?

“It’s a fun ride to see God providing,” Metzger told 13 Action News. “To see so many people blessed, their lives being improved and them feeling settled. So I hope we can continue to serve the community in more ways and in better ways.”

