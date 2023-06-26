Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Water For Ishmael celebrates 20 years in the community

By Zain Omair
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Water for Ishmael celebrated 20 years with a party Saturday evening to commemorate the non-profit’s help in making Toledo home for thousands of people immigrating from around the globe.

“20 years ago I had an English class of six women at my dining room table and their children were in my basement being watched by a friend. That’s kind of how it all started,” said Executive Director Janelle Metzger. “We recognized the need in the community at the time was women needed their own class just for them, where they could be themselves and learn English.”

Since 2003, the non-profit has grown to help women and men immigrating to the United States with skills like learning English, getting a job, and finding a community.

“If you know people and have relationships, then you can get things down and you can feel supported. you don’t feel alone,” said Metzger.

Nourine, who immigrated to Toledo from Lebanon, says she has found exactly that.

“Water For Ishmael has helped me to be like, to talk to the people, how to be more comfortable to them, to others, and to love each other like sisters and brothers,” Nourine said.

For Masatoshi Morimoto from Japan, who is studying at the University of Toledo, Water For Ishmael has helped him on his journey to becoming a doctor.

“The teacher pointed out my bad pronunciation. Usually, I studied English by myself but the pronunciation is something I cannot understand, so that lesson is so helpful,” said Morimoto.

So what does Metzger expect the next 20 years to look like for Water for Ishmael?

“It’s a fun ride to see God providing,” Metzger told 13 Action News. “To see so many people blessed, their lives being improved and them feeling settled. So I hope we can continue to serve the community in more ways and in better ways.”

You can learn more about how to get involved with Water For Ishmael here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

Steve-O
Steve-O of ‘Jackass’ fame performing at Stranahan Sept. 9
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the...
With abortion rights on the line, an August special election has Ohio election offices scrambling
Tiffin Fire and Rescue took a person to the Tiffin Mercy ER after they were hit by a train at...
Person hit by train in Tiffin hospitalized
Water for Ismal
Water For Ishmael celebrates 20 years in the community