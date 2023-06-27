Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 teens killed after crash into lake
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part