6/27: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Smoky skies; highs on the rise
Air quality will continue to get worse this evening, before the haze and smoke gradually clears through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Canadian wildfire smoke and haze will likely get worse before it gets better, as air quality dips through the evening (likely worse in western counties as the smoke arcs across the Great Lakes). Try to limit your time outdoors if possible. Mostly sunny skies will remain filtered for the midweek, but we’ll still warm to the 80s -- and keep warming to the low-90s as we head into the first weekend of July. Humidity and rain chances are also on the rise, which could affect Saturday events like downtown fireworks and the Italian Bowl. We’ll then clear out, but keep the heat early next week.

