6/27/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Air quality is declining as northwesterly winds carry smoke from the Canadian wildfires down into our area. We are anticipating the worst has yet to come, and that we will continue to see AQI values rise with persisting northwesterly breezes. Consider relocating outdoor plans inside, and be sure to limit your time outside in general.

We catch a brief intermission in the rain through Thursday, though heat and humidity are rising come the weekend. The chance for rain appears early on Friday, and if we tap into that heat, we are likely to hear some rumbles of thunder as well. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, and with high humidity, we are looking at a rather unpleasant weekend ahead of us.

