6/27/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Smoky midweek; heat and humidity make their return
AIR QUALITY IS RAPIDLY DECLINING WITH INCOMING WILDFIRE SMOKE. ISOLATED SHOWERS CAN POP UP THROUGHOUT THE DAY, MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOON.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Air quality is declining as northwesterly winds carry smoke from the Canadian wildfires down into our area. We are anticipating the worst has yet to come, and that we will continue to see AQI values rise with persisting northwesterly breezes. Consider relocating outdoor plans inside, and be sure to limit your time outside in general.

We catch a brief intermission in the rain through Thursday, though heat and humidity are rising come the weekend. The chance for rain appears early on Friday, and if we tap into that heat, we are likely to hear some rumbles of thunder as well. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, and with high humidity, we are looking at a rather unpleasant weekend ahead of us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

