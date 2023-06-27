Building Better Schools: Pathway to a Paralegal Career

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are nearly 46,000 openings for paralegals projected each year in the next decade and now Owens Community College students have a hassle free track into the field.

Owens Community College and the University of Toledo are expanding their partnership with the paralegal transfer program. The program allows students to earn their associate degree at Owens and seamlessly transfer to UToledo to pursue their bachelor’s degrees in paralegal studies.

“A lot of people in the industry right now are getting ready to retire and attorneys are utilizing paralegals in a much more substantial way these days,” said Libby King, the Business Technologies Chair at Owens Community College. “They have them researching and preparing documents. There’s a higher need than in the past.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook shows a growth of 14% for paralegals which is much faster than the national average for other careers.

“The average salary is 56,000,” said King. “Knowing our students are gonna be successful and are set up to be going into the workforce with a paralegal studies baccalaureate degree is extremely satisfying. That’s what we do here at Owens.”

There are seats still available in the fall.

To enroll, click here.

