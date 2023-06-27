Birthday Club
Canadian wildfire smoke affects NW Ohio air quality

The air quality reached the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category on Tuesday and will decline as the day goes on.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Air quality concerns returned Tuesday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifts to the region.

The air quality reached the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category Tuesday and will decline as the day goes on. The 13 First Alert Weather team anticipates the worst smoke will arrive Tuesday evening and last through at least early afternoon Wednesday. The smoke has prompted air quality alerts for all of Michigan and Wisconsin.

It comes just two weeks after the Ohio EPA issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory when the wildfire smoke first affected our region.

According to the CDC, people with asthma, heart disease, pregnant people and children should limit outdoor activity where possible and stay indoors. Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause trouble breathing, coughing or wheezing, irritation in the eyes, a scratchy throat, runny nose, headaches, tiredness or chest pain.

Check Ohio’s current air quality status at the link here. Find the federal EPA’s dashboard on wildfires and indoor air quality at the link here. Stay updated with the latest developments by downloading the First Alert Weather app and following our meteorologists on social media.

