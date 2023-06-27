Car fire after crash in Front. St. police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspected stolen vehicle led to a brief police chase, a crash and an innocent bystander injured Tuesday.

According to Toledo Police, they were trying to stop a white vehicle on Front St. near the I-280 ramp that was reported stolen. That vehicle collided with another and caught fire around 11 a.m.

The suspect inside was not injured and taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle did sustain injuries.

