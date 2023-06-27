Construction underway for TPS expansion aimed at helping students get into workforce

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction is underway for the $9.8 million project that will help TPS students gain a job right after graduation.

School leaders gathered at the transportation center Tuesday to announce a major expansion, which includes repaving, expanded parking for employees and buses, the installation of a 30,000 gallon propane filling station for buses and a CDL training pad.

“What we’re excited about the most is providing an opportunity for the workforce here in the logistic hub of America, right here in Toledo, Ohio by allowing kids to get CDL licensed right upon graduation with no cost to our students and parents.” said Dr. Romules Durant, Superintendent of TPS.

And school leaders understand the opportunity that having a CDL presents for students in our community.

“Toledo Public Schools has a record of being able to provide our students to the workforce, and this was just another way to solve a couple of problems,” said Bob Vasquez, a TPS Board Member. “The problem for community and to try to help our students gain employment.”

And even those within the industry know first hand how extreme the need for CDL drivers is.

“This will help immensely,” said John Wilkinson, who works for Crestline Paving and Excavation -- the company constructing these expansions for TPS. “To give you some idea, in the last two days we had 15 trucks each day work all day long. And that’s a lot of man power.”

This program spreads all throughout the district, as any student interested in the program -- regardless of their school -- can get bused to the facility to gain the experience, hours and resources needed in order to obtain the license.

Dr. Durant also says that this project will save TPS $1 million in tax payer dollars each year -- for switching buses from diesel to propane.

If a student is interested in being part of this program in the fall, they can contact their school’s principal to learn more.

