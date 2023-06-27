County commissioners approve funding to start construction of new Lucas County jail
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners voted to approve nearly $1 million to get the ball rolling on the new Lucas County jail.
In a late addition to the agenda, the commissioners approved an agreement with Lathrop/Ozanne for up to $887,058 for pre-construction services for the new jail. A spokesperson for the commissioners said the services but be completed no later than September 30, 2024 and that the Construction Manager will be paid 3.5% the cost of the work for construction phase services.
County commissioners selected the Lucas County Facilities department, located on Southard Ave and Canton Ave, as the future site for the jail. That location is directly behind Lucas County Juvenile Court.
Construction of the jail is expected to take about three years.
